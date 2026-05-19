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VIDEO: Get the bottle in! Arsenal players go wild after being crowned Premier League champions - with cheeky nod offered to critics as Declan Rice updates ‘done’ message
Gunners erupt as City slip up
Arsenal players were seen in a state of pure euphoria as they gathered to watch the final moments of Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.
The result in Dorset mathematically ended the title race with one game to spare, sparking scenes of jubilation among a squad that has spent the last two seasons knocking on the door of greatness.
Footage captured the moment the Arsenal squad found out they were champions, with players jumping, hugging, and screaming in delight. For a club that hadn't tasted league glory since the "Invincibles" era of 2004, the release of tension was palpable as the stars realised they had finally reached the summit of English football.
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Rice hits back at the doubters
Amid the celebrations, Declan Rice took to social media to settle a score with those who questioned his optimism earlier in the campaign. Following a damaging defeat to Manchester City, Rice was famously seen telling Martin Odegaard "it's not done" on the pitch. Now, with the gold medals secured, he made sure to remind the world of his prediction.
Posting a photo alongside team-mates Kai Havertz, Eberechi Eze, William Saliba, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Bukayo Saka, the midfielder sent a clear message to his followers on Instagram.
Rice's post was accompanied by the caption: "I told you all.. it’s done," with red heart and trophy emojis.
Arteta and Wenger hail historic feat
Arteta was quick to praise his players for their resilience, especially after the heartbreak of finishing as runners-up in previous years. The Spaniard, who has completely overhauled the club's culture since taking over, reflected on the magnitude of the achievement as the club prepares for a final-day trophy lift at Selhurst Park.
“We made history again together, I cannot be happier and prouder for everybody that is involved in this football club. Let's enjoy the moment,” Arteta said.
His sentiments were echoed by the legendary Arsene Wenger, who contributed to a special celebratory montage. The iconic Frenchman offered some words of wisdom to the new generation, stating: “You did it. Champions go on when others stop. This is your time. Now, go on and enjoy every moment.”
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Double dreams on the horizon
While the Premier League trophy is the primary objective ticked off, Arsenal’s season is far from over. The north London side has a date with destiny in Budapest, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. The prospect of a historic continental and domestic double is now very much on the cards for Arteta's men.
Supporters are already in full voice, with many spotted in tears as the reality of the title win set in. The squad will officially lift the trophy against Crystal Palace, but the party has already started behind the scenes.
With the monkey finally off their back, the Gunners will head to Hungary with the confidence of being the best team in England.