VIDEO: Barcelona players pay special tribute to Ronaldinho to mark club legend's 46th birthday

The official Barcelona account on X posted a video before the match showing players holding a shirt bearing Ronaldinho's name and the number 10. Following this online tribute, fans at the stadium were treated to a heavy dose of nostalgia during the warm-up. Hansi Flick’s squad emerged wearing the vintage jersey, mirroring the one worn by the forward during his magical stint at the club. Several current stars, including Gavi, Lamine Yamal, and Pau Cubarsi, were not even born when he arrived in 2003. This generational gap highlights the lasting legacy of a man who scored 94 goals in 207 appearances across all competitions for the Catalan giants.



