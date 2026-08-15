Al-Nassr began the defence of their Roshn Saudi Pro League title in perfect fashion, securing a deserved 3-0 win over Al-Fateh on Saturday evening in the opening round of the competition, sending an early message to their rivals about their desire to continue dominating the championship.

Ange Postecoglou could not have asked for more from his first official match in charge. The Australian coach steered his side to victory and pocketed the first three points of his reign.

His new signings led the way. Portugal's Joao Felix and Brazil's Angelo Gabriel both struck, before substitute Samu Costa capped things off with the third.