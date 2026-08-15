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Video: Al-Nassr begin title defence with a fiery hat-trick against Al-Fateh

Al Nassr FC vs Al Fateh FC
Al Nassr FC
Al Fateh FC
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Al-Alami wins

Al-Nassr began the defence of their Roshn Saudi Pro League title in perfect fashion, securing a deserved 3-0 win over Al-Fateh on Saturday evening in the opening round of the competition, sending an early message to their rivals about their desire to continue dominating the championship.

Ange Postecoglou could not have asked for more from his first official match in charge. The Australian coach steered his side to victory and pocketed the first three points of his reign.

His new signings led the way. Portugal's Joao Felix and Brazil's Angelo Gabriel both struck, before substitute Samu Costa capped things off with the third.

  • Al Nassr vs Al Fateh: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Al-Fateh goalkeeper shines to deny Al-Nassr

    Al-Nassr came out attacking, but Al-Fateh goalkeeper Walid Al-Anzi stood firm. He denied Joao Felix a dangerous strike in the 13th minute to keep the men in yellow at bay early on.

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    Barely a minute later, Al-Anzi produced the moment of the match. Felix fired in another strike and the keeper parried it, only for the ball to fall to Angelo, who shot again. Al-Anzi somehow got in the way once more, surviving with three lives.

    Read also: From the heart of Al-Hilal: a legendary defence saves Malcom from departure rumours

    Al-Fateh hit back in the 17th minute. Slovakia's Lukas Haraslin unleashed a powerful strike that flashed past the left post. Al-Nassr piled forward again, Felix heading over the crossbar in the 23rd minute.

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  • Al Nassr vs Al Fateh: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Angelo and Felix light up the first half

    Al-Nassr kept piling on the attacking pressure, and the breakthrough came in the 37th minute. Angelo Gabriel latched onto a perfect Sadio Mane cross and thumped a rocket into the back of Al-Fateh's net.

    That strike carried history with it: Al-Nassr's first official goal under Ange Postecoglou. The Australian could not have asked for a better start to his era at "the Global Club".

    Three minutes later, Joao Felix made it two. The Portuguese teased Al-Fateh's defence, slipped past more than one man and drilled the ball home, a statement that he'll be one of the team's sharpest attacking weapons this season.

  • Al-Anzi makes the save, then Samu Costa settles it

    Al-Fateh chased the game after the break, but Al-Nassr held firm. Walid Al-Enezi kept shining, denying Senegal's Sadio Mane a dangerous strike in the 63rd minute to keep out a third goal and his side's comeback hopes alive.

    Then Postecoglou turned to new signing Samu Costa in the 66th minute, replacing Joao Felix. The Portuguese needed just seven minutes to make his mark, hammering home Al-Nassr's third in the 73rd minute with a rocket that shook the Al-Fateh net.

    Three points on the board, and Al-Nassr's title defence is up and running. Postecoglou's tenure has begun in style, the new signings catching the eye with a promising attacking display. Even in a 3-0 defeat, Al-Fateh goalkeeper Walid Al-Enezi proved himself one of the standout performers on the night.

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King Cup
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Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
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Al-Ula FC
ULA
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Al Fateh FC
ALF