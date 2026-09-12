Al-Nassr were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Al-Khaleej on Saturday evening in the seventh round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League. The hosts dug in superbly, weathering wave after wave of Al-Nassr pressure.
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Video: Al-Khaleej stun Al-Nassr on a night of historic achievement
Mascherano surprises Al-Nassr before the end of the first half
Al-Khaleej came flying out of the blocks and stunned Al-Nassr before the break, Omar Mascarell nodding home the opener in the first minute of stoppage time.
Mascarell rose highest to head in, handing the hosts a precious lead at the interval. Al-Nassr now faced a real test after the restart if they wanted back into the contest.
Second-half pressure came thick and fast as Al-Nassr chased an equaliser. Al-Khaleej's defence and goalkeeper stood firm, though, snuffing out chance after chance inside the box.
Al-Hamdan rescues Al-Nassr with a rocket of a strike
Al-Nassr kept pressing as the second half wore on. Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and others fired in shots, but Al-Khaleej's defence stood firm and their goalkeeper produced a string of saves to keep the ball out.
The breakthrough finally arrived in the 72nd minute. Substitute Abdullah Al-Hamdan unleashed a rocket of a shot that shook Al-Khaleej's net, hauling the match back to level terms and handing his side a chance to chase a winner.
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Buoyed by Al-Hamdan's strike, Al-Nassr threw everything forward. Ronaldo, Felix and the rest kept firing, yet Al-Khaleej refused to buckle and held on to the end, denying "Al-Alami" all three points.
A draw with a taste of history: Al-Nassr in third
The draw cost Al-Nassr points, but they still walked away having made history. Their scoring streak in the Roshn League now stands at 94 consecutive matches, breaking the record held by Argentina's River Plate, who had found the net in 93 in a row.
Third place is where Al-Nassr sit on 16 points, a single point behind second-placed Al-Ittihad, with Al-Hilal out in front on 18.
Read also: Video: Al-Nassr topple River Plate's throne and write unprecedented history
Al-Khaleej, meanwhile, claimed a precious point. They soaked up Al-Nassr's pressure throughout the second half and clung on to the draw until the final whistle, denying "the Global Club" a chance to extend their winning run and leaving them with just one point from the seventh round.
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