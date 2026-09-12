Al-Khaleej came flying out of the blocks and stunned Al-Nassr before the break, Omar Mascarell striking the opener in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.

Mascarell rose to head home, handing the hosts a precious lead going into the dressing room. Al-Nassr now had it all to do in the second half.

Back out for the restart, Al-Nassr piled forward in search of an equaliser and cranked up the pressure. But Al-Khaleej's defence and goalkeeper stood firm, repelling more than one effort inside the box to protect their lead.