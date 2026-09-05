Al-Nassr emerged for the second half transformed. They started with great intensity and fierce pressure in search of an equaliser, building on the attacking momentum with which they had ended the first half.
Al-Ittihad, by contrast, dropped back to defend their lead. Their players battled valiantly against the pressure, and the heaviest burden fell on the defence and Serbian goalkeeper Predrag Rajković during these minutes.
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Cristiano Ronaldo went close to equalising in the 55th minute, unleashing a powerful strike towards the Al-Ittihad goal. Rajković was in position and dealt with it superbly to preserve his team's lead.
The pressure did not let up. Rajković shone again in the 60th minute, saving a powerful header from Mohamed Simakan, and the Serbian continued to protect the Al-Ittihad goal against a stream of Al-Nassr attempts.
Credit must go to Rajković. He returned for the second half with great concentration and guarded his goal with tremendous skill, saving more than one dangerous chance and keeping his team ahead despite the strong attacking pressure from Al-Nassr.