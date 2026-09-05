Al-Ittihad edged a thrilling fifth-round clasico of the Roshn Saudi Pro League, beating Al-Nassr 2-1 in a match they dominated in the first half. Al-Nassr came back fighting after the break, chasing a comeback, but they never found the equaliser.

The result leaves Al-Nassr stuck on 12 points in second place, three behind leaders Al-Hilal, who moved to 15. Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, climbed to fourth on 11 points. The biggest winners? Al-Hilal, who profit most from the clasico result.