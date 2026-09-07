Al-Hilal went into the match in high spirits after five straight wins, but a surprise blow landed before kick-off. Yassine Bounou pulled up injured during the warm-up, forcing Mohammed Al-Owais into goal.

The blue side fell short of expectations, undone by tight defensive organisation from NEOM. The hosts closed down the spaces in front of Al-Hilal's stars and choked off their usual threat.

Read also: After the Bounou shock: Koulibaly and Al-Owais land Al-Hilal in trouble against NEOM



The first shock arrived in the 15th minute. Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly turned the ball into his own net by mistake, handing NEOM the lead and upsetting Al-Hilal's plans early on.

Quick to respond, Al-Hilal ran straight into an organised defence. Most of their attempts came from outside the box and posed no real threat to the NEOM goal, with Sultan Al-Mandash and Kaio Cesar Sormville both out of luck.