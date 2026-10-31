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AC Milan v FC Internazionale - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Video: a derby of fury in Rossoneri colours: Milan hit Inter with three

Match
AC Milan
Inter
AC Milan vs Inter
Serie A
Match report
Italy

Moreira sets San Siro alight

Next matches
FEY

FEY

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

INT

INT

MIL

MIL

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

FTC

FTC

Milan imposed their will in the derby of anger, beating rivals Inter 3-1 in a clash they began with lightning intensity. They then withstood the attempts at a comeback to maintain their superiority over the Nerazzurri in recent meetings.

Christian Pulisic put Milan ahead in the fourth minute. Adrien Rabiot doubled the lead in the 10th, before Alessandro Bastoni pulled one back in the 22nd.

Two minutes before the break, the star of the evening struck again. Belgian Diego Moreira grabbed the third goal himself (44'), having already created two others.

  • Early shock: two goals in the first 10 minutes

    Milan did not wait long to open the scoring. Moreira set off down the right flank in the fourth minute, skipped past Carlos Augusto and whipped in a precise cross. Christian Pulisic rose to meet it and headed the hosts in front.

    Six minutes later, Moreira turned provider again. A short corner was worked back to the edge of the box, where Adrien Rabiot met it with a single brilliant touch of his left foot and curled the ball into the far corner. The Inter players could only look on in astonishment.

    Inter went in search of a quick reply. Yann Bisseck headed a 12th-minute corner straight at Mike Maignan, and the threat kept flowing the other way. Moreira troubled the Inter defence time and again.

    Read also: Video: a start from another era: Milan recalls the memory of the 1949 derby

  • Bastoni restores Inter's lead, and Maignan denies Spence an equaliser

    Inter gradually clawed their way back, and on 22 minutes they pulled one back. Hakan Calhanoglu swung a corner to the near post, Manuel Akanji flicked it on and Alessandro Bastoni nodded home to make it 2-1.

    The Nerazzurri almost drew level on 35 minutes. Augusto whipped in a low cross that fell to Dejan Spince, who fired from close range, only for Maignan to deny him with a stunning reaction save that kept Milan in front.

    Two minutes before the break, Moreira stole the show again. He curled a long-range free-kick over the wall and into the net for Milan's third, capping an outstanding night with two assists and a goal.

    Read also: After targeting Karl, Ballack launches a counter-attack against Bayern Munich

  • Inter's attempts repelled by Milan's defence

    No changes greeted the second half, and Inter kept hunting for a way back, but their attempts lacked precision. Calhanoglu whipped in a dangerous cross to the far post in the 56th minute, only for Carlos Augusto to glance his header wide of goal.

    Moreira almost doubled the lead two minutes later. His cross to the far post evaded Musa and dropped to Rafael Ramos, who could not make it count.

    Rabiot climbed to meet Luka Modric's corner in the 65th minute, but his header cleared the crossbar. Milan's defence then snuffed out a close-range effort from Nicolo Barella in the 67th. Inter turned to their bench in the 72nd minute, sending on Piotr Zielinski and Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Calhanoglu and Andy Diouf to inject fresh legs into midfield and attack.

    Read also: United close to the relegation zone: will Carrick hold on until the Roma clash?

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  • A disallowed penalty: Milan hold on to their win

    Controversy erupted inside Milan's box on 74 minutes. The referee pointed to the spot, awarding Inter a penalty for handball against Matteo Gabbia after a Mkhitaryan cross. VAR had other ideas. Called over to the monitor, the official reversed his decision a minute later once the replays showed the ball had struck the Milan defender's chest, not his arm.

    Inter rolled the dice, throwing on Ange-Yoan Bonny and Francesco Pio Esposito on 82 minutes. Milan responded by shoring things up, introducing Davide Bartesaghi and Sékou Diarra a minute later, with Ardon Jashari on for Yunus Musah.

    Inter pushed for a way back in during the closing stages, but Milan's rearguard stood firm. The Rossoneri saw it out for a 3-1 win, their third victory in the last four league meetings with their rivals and a ninth game unbeaten against them.

Next matches
FEY

FEY

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

INT

INT

MIL

MIL

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

FTC

FTC