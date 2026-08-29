Al-Khaleej weren't content with merely defending the draw. They made a substitution in the 73rd minute as Abdulrahman Al-Dossari came on for Cortacarina, before Mohammed Sawan replaced Abdulaziz Al-Aliwa in the 78th minute.
Al-Ahli tried to regain control in the 83rd minute through a Spertsyan corner, but Al-Khaleej's defence cleared Roger Ibanez's header, then blocked Bondarenko's effort inside the box a minute later. Just as Al-Ahli looked set to keep the pressure on, the game turned in the 85th minute. Romzi Solan slipped the ball to Julian Dominguez, who fired home from close range to restore Al-Khaleej's lead at 2-1.
Off came Bondarenko in the 87th minute, with Abdullah Radif thrown on as Al-Ahli threw everything forward in stoppage time. Radif's header drifted just wide in the 90th minute, then Hamed Al-Shanqiti saved another of his headers in the 90+1 minute, while Spertsyan dragged a shot from outside the box off target.
Then Al-Khaleej settled it in the 90+2 minute. Chico Da Costa teed up Mohammed Sawan, who lashed a left-footed strike from outside the box into the bottom right corner. That third goal slammed the door on any comeback, and the Al-Rass side walked off with all three points to deliver the first upset against the big guns of the Roshn League.
The valuable win lifts Al-Khaleej to third in the Saudi Pro League standings on 8 points, while Al-Ahli drop to sixth with 6.