'It's helping me grow!' - Victor Munoz hails Premier League intensity after early impact at Liverpool

Liverpool's summer recruit Munoz has expressed his admiration for the sheer pace and power of the Premier League following his €40 million arrival from Osasuna. The winger became the first signing at Anfield under manager Andoni Iraola, putting pen to paper on a six-year contract after the Reds beat off competition from Newcastle to secure his signature.

Speaking at a press conference while on international duty ahead of Spain's Nations League clash against Czechia on Saturday, Munoz detailed the adjustments he has had to make since swapping La Liga for Merseyside. 'I definitely notice differences between LaLiga and the Premier League,' Munoz told reporters on Thursday. 'LaLiga is a lot more tactical. The Premier League games are more physical. The intensity in training there is very high, you notice that difference. It's helping me grow.'