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'Very excited' Lionel Messi talks up Argentina's chances of defending World Cup crown after scoring record-breaking goal in final warm-up game
Messi back to full fitness
Messi once again showed why he is the central figure in Argentina's hopes. In the 3-0 victory over Iceland, played at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Alabama, the Rosario native entered the game in the 70th minute and with an impeccable penalty kick, Messi not only sealed the result, but also reached 117 goals for his country while bouncing back from a niggling fitness issue.
After the match, Messi expressed his relief at his physical condition to TyC Sports: "Enjoying it from the start, I was eager to play for a while since I arrived with this discomfort. Happy, enjoying every moment, and excited as always. I felt great, I was keen to get started and shake off the fears you have when you have this discomfort, to be able to play freely. We have a week to get everyone fit and ready for the opening match."
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Labruna record broken
At 38 years, 11 months, and 14 days old, Messi officially became the oldest player to score a goal for the Albiceleste. This record previously belonged to the iconic Angel Labruna, who had held the mark since 1957. The River Plate idol had scored his last international goal at 38 years, nine months, and eight days old in a memorable match against Brazil. Messi's presence on the field against Iceland marked his 199th official appearance for Argentina. This figure solidifies his position as the player with the most international caps in the country's history.
Despite having lost the goalscoring record, Labruna still holds another record for Argenina. Labruna is the oldest player to have played a match for the national team, having participated in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden at 39 years and 260 days old. Since Messi will turn 39 during the current World Cup, he will not be able to surpass that specific age in this tournament.
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The undiminished ambition of a winning group
Messi was emphatic in explaining that past successes have not diminished the competitive intensity of the Argentina squad. The captain emphasised that the team's mentality remains the same as when they reached the pinnacle of world football in Qatar, and that their commitment to the shirt is non-negotiable ahead of their upcoming group stage opener against Algeria.
When asked about the expectations of repeating the feat, the number 10 was clear: "As always, whenever a competition begins, especially a World Cup, I'm very excited. I said at the time that this group wouldn't let them down, and they proved it this year, competing regardless of the opponent or competition, and continuing to show that they have the same desire and enthusiasm to compete. It's a winning group that always wants more. We'll take it step by step, as always, but with great enthusiasm, excitement, and conviction in what we are capable of."
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A direct warning for their rivals
Messi is aware that being the defending champions puts a heavy burden on Argentina, but he warned that it won't be easy to beat them. The captain appealed to the competitiveness that has characterised Lionel Scaloni's tenure and asked the fans to maintain their faith in the players who have already shown character in the most difficult matches.
Regarding the commitment that can be expected from the team, Messi affirmed: "This group deserves everything that's happening to them. We're going to try as we always have, so that people have no doubt that we're going to give it our all, as we all have and as we've been doing all this time. As we always did when I was with the National Team. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't, but we've been fortunate in recent years to have positive results. It's difficult, and it gets harder every time, but we've gotten used to it and we've gotten the fans used to it, and we're going to try to repeat that. Then it may or may not happen, that's football. Have no doubt that it will be difficult for our rivals to beat us because we're a very competitive team."