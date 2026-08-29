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Juan Jesus NapoliGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Venezia sign free agent Juan Jesus

Venezia

A defender arrives for Stroppa

Venezia have moved quickly to cover for Franjic's injury, bringing in free agent Juan Jesus, who arrives after important spells in Serie A with Roma, Inter and Napoli.

  • The Brazilian defender had other offers from abroad, but has now accepted Venezia's proposal, as reported by Triveneto Goal and confirmed by Alfredo Pedullà.

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