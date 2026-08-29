Venezia have moved quickly to cover for Franjic's injury, bringing in free agent Juan Jesus, who arrives after important spells in Serie A with Roma, Inter and Napoli.
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Venezia sign free agent Juan Jesus
The Brazilian defender had other offers from abroad, but has now accepted Venezia's proposal, as reported by Triveneto Goal and confirmed by Alfredo Pedullà.
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