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Adhe Makayasa

Venezia agree €4 million deal to sign Barcelona wonderkid Toni Fernandez as Blaugrana secure crucial buy-back clause

Transfers
T. Fernandez
Barcelona
LaLiga
Serie A
Venezia

Serie A newcomers Venezia have reached a verbal agreement with Barcelona to sign promising attacking talent Toni Fernandez for a fee of €4 million. The 18-year-old academy graduate had entered the final year of his contract in Catalonia, prompting sporting director Deco to sanction a departure that includes crucial future buy-back protections.

  • Venezia seal verbal pact

    Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Venezia have reached a verbal agreement to sign the young Barcelona forward for a fee of €4 million. With only one year remaining on his contract, the Catalan hierarchy opted to sanction a sale during the current summer window. The deal also includes a 50 per cent sell-on clause to protect the long-term financial interests of the Spanish giants.

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    Italian project edges rivals

    Fernandez had been the subject of intense interest from several Premier League outfits, including Aston Villa and Leeds United, alongside serious approaches from the German Bundesliga. However, Venezia's sporting project in the Italian top flight proved the most persuasive option for the next phase of his development. Beyond the promise of regular first-team minutes, the cultural transition to Italy was viewed as far more accommodating than a move to England or Germany for a teenager making his first venture abroad.

  • Blaugrana secure return path

    Barcelona's decision to sanction the La Masia graduate's departure does not mean the door is completely closed on his future in Catalonia. Sporting director Deco successfully negotiated a crucial buy-back clause, allowing the Spanish powerhouse to re-sign the forward if he flourishes in Serie A. This strategic compromise provides Fernandez with invaluable senior exposure while preserving the possibility of a return to Camp Nou down the line.

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    Serie A test awaits

    Venezia will look to integrate their marquee young signing into the first-team fold as they battle to establish themselves in the Italian top tier. The forward could be in line for an immediate debut once transfer formalities are finalised ahead of the upcoming autumn international break. Navigating the rigorous tactical demands of Serie A will serve as a defining test of the youngster's temperament at the highest professional level.

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
Coppa Italia
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI
Venezia crest
Venezia
VEN