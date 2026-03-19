'Don't get carried away' - Virgil van Dijk sends warning to Liverpool squad after reaching Champions League quarter-finals

He pointed out that the primary challenge for Liverpool remains delivering these elite levels on a weekly basis, especially as the team has struggled with inconsistent results recently, including a 1-1 draw against Tottenham and a 2-1 defeat to Wolves. Despite overturning a 1-0 first-leg deficit with a 4-0 thrashing of Galatasaray to set up a quarter-final with holders Paris Saint-Germain, Van Dijk remained cautious.

"There was a lot at stake, that was pretty obvious, so we had to show how much we wanted it," Van Dijk said. "I think occasionally we have been playing good games but not consistently on a regular basis and it's been frustrating for all of us. It is very hard but that's the hardest thing in life, doing it each and every three or four days."



