USWNT Abroad: Alyssa Thompson, Emily Fox and Lindsey Heaps win again

Sam Coffey underwent minor knee surgery and did not play in Manchester City's 4-1 win over West Ham, but many other U.S. Women's National Team players competed across Europe over the weekend.

For Arsenal, Emily Fox helped the Gunners top Liverpool 3-1, while Chelsea and Alyssa Thompson edged Manchester United and Phallon Tullis-Joyce 1-0 on Saturday. In France, Lindsey Heaps scored in OL Lyonnes' 8-0 win over Nantes, and Lily Yohannes was involved in many of the team's attacking chances as OL recorded 27 shots.

We're at the point in the season when the FA Cup final is nearing, as is the UEFA Women's Champions League final. On May 23, OL will face Barcelona for the title, while the FA Cup final takes place the following week on May 31 between Brighton & Hove Albion, making their first-ever cup final appearance, and Manchester City.

GOAL takes a closer look at how the USWNT's top players performed in Europe over the weekend.