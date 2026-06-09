Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Gio Reyna, USMNTGetty
Ryan Tolmich

USMNT World Cup notebook: Gio Reyna, Matt Freese push for roles as starting XI questions remain

Analysis
USA
FEATURES
USA vs Paraguay
Paraguay
World Cup
G. Reyna
M. Freese
J. Scally

GOAL takes a look at the big storylines and takeaways in the latest installment of the USMNT notebook.

IRVINE, Calif. -- After the fanfare of Monday's open training session, Tuesday was a return to normalcy for the U.S. Men's National Team, in more ways than one. The training was standard, but it was also a first, which is good news for World Cup preparation.

That preparation continued in Irvine, the USMNT's new home away from home. Players are already comfortable in their new surroundings as they balance the weight of Friday's opener against Paraguay with the need to find some form of normalcy in these days leading up to it.

Several players met reporters to continue the week of World Cup prep. These are the big storylines, talking points, and little moments of fun from the second day in Irvine...

  • Chris Richards USMNT 2026Getty Images

    Richards and Adams back in full

    There was some good news from Tuesday's USMNT training session. For the first time since camp opened in Atlanta two weeks ago, every member of the 26-man squad participated in a training session.

    That includes Chris Richards, of course. The Crystal Palace defender arrived late due to the Europa Conference League final. He also arrived injured. His ankle injury has been one of the stories of this pre-World Cup camp, but Richards has now participated in full training for two consecutive days.

    Tuesday's returning player, then, was Tyler Adams. The midfielder did individual work during Monday's session due to "load management", but participated in full for this most recent day of training.

    • Advertisement
  • United States v Belgium - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Roldan: We can't be asleep at World Cup

    Cristian Roldan is one of the USMNT's most senior members. He's also one of the team's premier leaders. It's why so many players, young and old, are leaning on him in this pre-World Cup week.

    So, heading into these huge games, what sort of advice does he have? What does he see as crucial to the USMNT's success? His answer is simple: start hot. It's a lesson the team will have learned against Germany, he hopes.

    "It's extremely important," he said. "It'd be nice to score early, but I think if we have a strong start where we're pressing all over the field, we have momentum going into the 15-minute mark, I think we put ourselves in a good spot. If we can start like that, we have a really good shot of getting out of the group. The first game, the first 15 minutes, are really important in a tournament, and we need to be ready. We can't be asleep like our game against Germany, because that's when things can change, and your tournament can change."

    That's to start, though. From there, Roldan says it's also important to know when to slow things down, take some life out of the game and navigate difficult moments that, again, can change a tournament.

    "I think that comes with having experience, and then being savvy as well," he said. "There are moments in the game against Germany where we could probably take a foul and slow the rhythm of the game down a little bit, or we kick the ball out of bounds, or we throw it into their half, so we can repress. When the goalie gets the ball, if we've been suffering and defending in a low block for a long time, can we stand our ground a little longer? Those are the things that we have to work on, I think, as a group. A lot of teams do that really well, and it's something that we can emulate."

  • United States v Belgium - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    No hints on starting XI

    Matt Freese revealed on Monday that he doesn't know the USMNT's starting goalkeeper. Matt Turner said the same on Tuesday. Both are preparing as if they're the guy, and they'll continue that way until they're informed they aren't.

    "I just rely on my experiences," Turner said. "Always obviously being ready as well, for if my number is called. I'm just training every day, and preparing for every game like I'm playing, regardless of what the coach ultimately decides."

    The situation is, of course, tense. Only one goalkeeper could start, which means two, and one of the aforementioned Matts and, most likely, Chris Brady, will be backups. How, as humans, do the players navigate that?

    "I think there's a healthy, mutual respect between us, of course," Turner said. "I think whatever the coach ultimately decides, we owe it to each other to respect that decision and support each other all the way."

    That feeling isn't exclusive to the goalkeeper group. Gio Reyna, too, was asked about the situation for players fighting for a starting role in Mauricio Pochettino's team for this opening game.

    "We just try to keep the right habits every day in terms of training and being competitive with each other," he said. "It's a really healthy environment. Of course, everybody wants to play, but everybody understands how this team works and how this game works. Whatever it is, I'm sure we're all just willing to go with whatever he decides."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • United States v Belgium - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Knicks-Spurs the talk of the locker room

    The U.S. has been in Southern California for a few days now. They're largely isolated from the outside world. That was part of the allure of training in Irvine, far enough away from the noise of Los Angeles.

    In between training and meetings, the USMNT's players have had some downtime. Many watched the NBA Finals game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. It was a weird experience, said Knicks fan Joe Scally, due to the early tip-off time on the West Coast. Fandom is split, he said. There are a few Knicks fans on the team, as well as multiple "haters".

    Scally was among the USMNT players to take some time at the beach on Monday, which gave players a valuable moment to reset as a group.

    "I think me and about eight other guys went to the ocean yesterday, which was fun," Scally said. "It's a special group."

    For Turner, the isolation has been nice. Players have gotten some time to spend with family away as the spotlight continues to grow brighter in the days leading up to the game.

    "It's a nice environment where we can be away from people," Turner said. "You get a little bit of the nature feel as well and just enjoy each other's company and sort of get away from all you guys. We create our own little bubble, because in Qatar, that was easy, but everyone's here. Our families are here, everything, so it's nice that we have our little oasis away from all of it."

World Cup
USA crest
USA
USA
Paraguay crest
Paraguay
PAR