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USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Alex Labidou

'I'm really hoping that it's nothing' - USMNT star Christian Pulisic reveals first-half kick led to early exit

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C. Pulisic

Christian Pulisic revealed he suffered a kick, which ultimately led to his substitution ahead of the second half of the USMNT's 4-1 thrashing over Paraguay in their World Cup home opener. Despite the star winger missing the second half, Mauricio Pochettino's side padded their lead and scored the most World Cup goals in team history.


  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    'I'm hoping I'll be fine.'

    Pulisic stressed his exit after 45 minutes of action was largely due to precaution.

    "Took a bit of a kick," Pulisic said following the game. "So I'm really hoping that it's nothing, taking a little bit of precautions today, but I'm hoping I'll be fine."

    Pulisic said the knock happened to his left leg. Prior to his substitution, the 27-year-old was sharp in the first half, with his silky dribble past two defenders ultimately setting up the U.S.'s opener - an own goal by Damián Bobadilla in the seventh minute.



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    Pochettino discusses injury

    USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino acknowledged Pulisic also had a knock that he got in training prior to the match and pulled the forward due to managing the injury.

    "He received a knock two days before today in a training session," Pochettino said. " I hope it's not a big issue, but when finishing the first half, when it [the injury] starts to get cold, you cannot work."

    Still, the Argentine hopes his star will be back in action in a week's time against Australia.

    "Hopefully, it's not a big issue...hopefully, the next game he will be available."


  • Folarin Balogun USMNT 2026Getty/GOAL

    USMNT impress in opener

    Pulisic's assist in the opener made him the all-time record holder in that stat in the World Cup, as the American now sits on three. Folarin Balogun, who had a brace, became the first USMNT player to score two goals in a World Cup game since 1930.

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  • What's next for the USMNT

    The USMNT travel to Seattle to face Australia next Friday at 3 p.m. ET.


    Ryan Tolmich contributed reporting from Inglewood, Calif.

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