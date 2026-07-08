USMNT 2030 World Cup cycle tiers: From Folarin Balogun and Malik Tillman to Gio Reyna and Alejandro Zendejas, where every player stands after their 2026 Round of 16 exit

Gio Reyna: Such a tough, tough case. Otherworldly potential, yet still minimal club production. What comes next? Only he can really answer that question as he looks set for another reset.

Auston Trusty: Got his goal in the World Cup and, when he was on the field, looked more than capable. We'll have to see how he pushes on at Celtic and if whoever coaches the national team gives him a few more chances than the previous ones.

Mark McKenzie: Didn't play much at this World Cup, but is obviously a well-liked leader and teammate. Can still progress in Europe, and the reality is that there will be a need at center back even as that position turns over.

Chris Brady: The youngest of the goalkeeping trio, he does have the benefit of potential and upside. It all depends on how he develops over these next few years, though, and if he can take a leap that makes him capable of being the starting guy.

Matt Freese: He'll have to really shake off the mistake against Belgium, but he's strong enough and talented enough to do so. Still, this World Cup did show his level as a good but not great goalkeeper, which means his spot isn't safe if other good goalkeepers roll into the team.

Max Arfsten: Didn't play much at this World Cup, but is just 25 with room to grow, particularly if he makes the move to Europe. If that happens, he's in the mix.

Joe Scally: That's two World Cups with limited minutes for Scally, who is still just 23. If he wants to rise up the depth chart, though, he'll seemingly need to get better on the ball. Can that happen? Absolutely, but it'll have to because it's the reason that others have been ahead of him.

Tim Weah: His versatility helps, for sure, but this World Cup didn't really showcase much. Weah's spot over the next few years will largely be down to the next coach, who will have to decide where and on what side of the field he plays.