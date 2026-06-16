Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa explains why he refused to look at camera in awkward FIFA photoshoot

On the pitch, Uruguay endured a difficult start to their Group H campaign, trailing 1-0 at half-time despite registering 27 shots over the course of the match, with 10 on target. Maxi Araujo eventually rescued a point with an 80th-minute equaliser, but Bielsa expressed disappointment that his players only demonstrated their true capabilities for half of the encounter. "I think the fact we didn't win is linked to not being able to get the best version of ourselves," said Bielsa. "That's why we weren't able to win. We had everything to play in the first half like we did in the second half, but we only did it in half of the time."