Unstoppable Raphinha fires three goals past Sevilla to extend Barcelona's winning streak

Barcelona have maintained their flawless start to the domestic campaign with a 3-1 comeback win against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. According to Roger Torelló, Youssouf Fofana opened the scoring for the home side in the 19th minute.

However, Raphinha quickly equalised just three minutes later after receiving a precise pass from Andreas Christensen. The visitors dominated the remainder of the fixture, controlling possession and creating numerous chances. Flick watched his side overturn the early deficit comfortably, showing great resilience to silence the home crowd and secure another vital three points in their pursuit of the title.