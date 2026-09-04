Unlike Alonso: Mourinho avoids the Mastantuono scenario with Diomande

Real Madrid coach José Mourinho wants to avoid a repeat of the Franco Mastantuono case with his Ivorian forward Yan Diomande. That is why he is protecting him now so he can shine later.

AS newspaper reported that Diomande played 25, 6 and 26 minutes across Real Madrid's first three matches of the season against Espanyol, Real Sociedad and Malaga in La Liga.

To the ordinary fan, that is precious little time for the most expensive signing in Real Madrid's history, a player the club landed for 125 million euros.

Mourinho is keeping calm. He is sticking to a specific plan for the player, one built on easing the pressure, respecting the time he needs and refusing to spoil the project by rushing things.

Diomande is expected to play a vital role at Real Madrid this season and become the big star the club signed. After the Malaga match, Mourinho summed up his thinking on the young forward: "He has to move forward step by step. He works a lot and works well. He is open and humble, he wants to learn, he listens to his teammates, and he will develop."

"I cannot look at the figure of 120 or 130 million... how much did we pay?" the coach continued. "I have to look at a player coming from a high-level season with Leipzig. When we talk about a huge figure like this, we are talking about someone who arrives and explodes with all his force from the start. But that is not the case, he is a young player. Calm, take things easy."

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth on the Kooora forums