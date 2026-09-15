Real Madrid nearly paid the price for their attacking recklessness against Elche on Tuesday evening, with Vinicius Junior the chief culprit. In the first half of this sixth-round La Liga clash, Los Blancos wasted more than one chance that would have settled the match early. Relief arrived only in the final seconds, Carlos Espi's last-gasp goal earning a hard-fought 3-2 win.

Jose Mourinho endured some difficult minutes in the second half. His two-goal lead gradually shrank as Real's performance clearly dipped, and only Espi's late strike let him breathe a sigh of relief. The goal sealed the three points and rescued the team from what could have turned into one of their most complicated matches this season.

What happened against Elche cannot be dismissed as merely a fleeting night. The problem of wasting chances and failing to capitalise on attacking superiority has become notably present at the start of the season. Vinicius sits at the forefront of that picture, still far from the player Real Madrid's fans are used to seeing, whether in his decisiveness in front of goal or his influence in the attacking third.

One question now imposes itself firmly on Mourinho: when will Vinicius Junior sit on the substitutes' bench?

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums.