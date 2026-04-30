"Unbelievable incident" at Eintracht Frankfurt revealed! Another row involving manager Albert Riera and a key player?

According to the newspaper, Riera's main concern was Burkardt's body fat percentage. The report adds that Riera also criticised the forward's defensive work after turnovers, relaying his feedback through his assistant coach.

The forward was alarmed, since he felt in peak condition and claimed the readings were only "slightly elevated". Frustrated, Burkardt sent his agent to sporting director Markus Krösche, who then met Riera to clarify what had "hit the Spaniard hard".

Riera later "snapped at Burkardt in passing" because the conversation with Krösche had happened. Bild calls the episode "incredible". As a result, Burkardt warmed the bench until shortly before the final whistle of the 1-1 draw with FC Augsburg. Nevertheless, Riera insisted there was no personal problem: "Jonny is doing a fantastic job."