Radio Marca journalist Sergio Valentín has lifted the lid on the deal, confirming Rodri came extremely close to joining Real Madrid. The agreement, he says, was not only in place with the player but virtually complete with Manchester City too.
Writing on X, Valentín explained how Jony Calavat's intervention froze the talks. Calavat convinced Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez to push for a lower fee, and once the player learned the club would try to drive the price down, negotiations stalled. Manchester City rejected the approach outright.
Rodri wanted the move to Real Madrid at first. But the constant delays wore his patience thin, and Barcelona pounced in the final days. Sporting director Deco opened direct talks with the player, while coach Hansi Flick and several of his Spain team-mates reached out to sell him on the Catalan club's project.
By dragging Barcelona into the race, Valentín says, Manchester City completely shifted the balance of the deal. Real Madrid had been chasing a discount. Now they may be forced to pay more to regain the initiative, with Barcelona breathing down their neck.