Mundo Deportivo report that Rodri has told Barcelona officials he is fully convinced by the sporting project under German coach Hansi Flick, giving the Catalan board the green light to open official talks with Manchester City.

Nothing has been settled yet, either with the player or with the English club. But Barcelona feel the most important step is already behind them now that Rodri has made his position clear.

Only a few days ago, club officials believed Rodri's priority for a return to Spain would be Real Madrid. The player's stance then flipped completely, and he opted for Barcelona instead.

The deal, in Barcelona's eyes, is an exceptional opportunity in the transfer market. Strengthening the attack remains the top priority, yet the chance to sign one of the best midfielders in the world has the board ready to study the operation seriously.

Real Madrid valued the deal at around 60 million euros. That figure poses an economic challenge for Barcelona, but the player's agreement hands the club a chance to hunt for financial solutions that make it feasible.