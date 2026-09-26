UFC or MMA: what is the difference?

Few combat sports can match MMA for popularity right now, and the UFC in particular is attracting huge attention. New events keep coming every month.

That shifts on Saturday, 26 September, when the focus moves from the UFC to Oktagon 94. Christian Eckerlin and Frederic Vosgröne are on the card at a sold-out stadium in Frankfurt. You can find all the broadcast details here.

Watch sport liveStream now on RTL+

But what do these abbreviations actually mean? SPOX explains what the terms "UFC" and "MMA" are all about.