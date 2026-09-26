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UFC or MMA: what is the difference?

Combat sports are bigger than ever away from the boxing ring too, with the action in the octagon month after month. But what actually is the UFC? And what is the difference from MMA, which we can once again marvel at at Oktagon 94 with Christian Eckerlin and co?

Few combat sports can match MMA for popularity right now, and the UFC in particular is attracting huge attention. New events keep coming every month. 

That shifts on Saturday, 26 September, when the focus moves from the UFC to Oktagon 94. Christian Eckerlin and Frederic Vosgröne are on the card at a sold-out stadium in Frankfurt. You can find all the broadcast details here. 

Watch sport liveStream now on RTL+

But what do these abbreviations actually mean? SPOX explains what the terms "UFC" and "MMA" are all about.

  • UFC or MMA: what is the difference?

    The difference is simple: MMA is the sport, UFC is the biggest promoter in it.

    MMA stands for mixed martial arts, a full-contact sport modelled on ancient Greek Olympic competitions, where fighters from different disciplines such as wrestling and boxing face each other. Punches, kicks, throws and grappling are all allowed, with the aim of finding the fighters who blend those techniques best.

    UFC stands for Ultimate Fighting Championship. Founded in 1993, it is the world's biggest promoter of MMA fights. Throughout the year, the organisation stages events across various weight classes. Fights take place in an octagon and usually last three or five rounds of five minutes each. Victory can come by knockout, technical knockout, the opponent's submission or a points decision after the full duration.

    Unlike completely unrestricted MMA, the UFC bans some techniques. For example, fighters cannot jab fingers into the nose or eyes, strike or kick the back of the head, or kick opponents who are on the ground.

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  • imago-sport-1073852554.jpgTorsten Helmke

    UFC: The broadcast of the MMA fights on TV and livestream

    Want to watch UFC live? In Germany, DAZN is the place for it, streaming the fights live and offering them on demand afterwards.

    That access doesn't come free. To watch UFC events, you need a subscription to either DAZN Unlimited or DAZN Super Sports.

    Find the best offer for youSign up now!

    Meanwhile, Oktagon events sit firmly with RTL. The Cologne-based private broadcaster even shows selected fights on free-to-air TV, but for the full package you'll need a paid RTL+ subscription.

    Watch sport liveStream now on RTL+

  • UFC or MMA: the most important information on the broadcast of the fights on TV and live stream

    • Sport: MMA
    • Promoters: UFC and Oktagon
    • Frequency: weekly / fortnightly
    • TV & livestream: DAZN (UFC), RTL+ (Oktagon)

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