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UEFA launches 'Clearline' platform to explain VAR decisions and criteria to supporters
UEFA unveil revolutionary public VAR guide
UEFA has launched a pioneering digital initiative designed to bring unprecedented transparency to video assistant refereeing across European football. The governing body has created an open-access online platform called 'Clearline' to explain precisely how and when VAR technology should be deployed during matches.
The groundbreaking tool is completely open to all football stakeholders, including supporters, clubs, players, and journalists. Upon entering the platform, users are presented with clear answers on when VAR should intervene, detailing specific scenarios such as penalty decisions, direct red cards, attacking build-up plays, factual offside calls from the VOR, and cases of mistaken identity.
Improving consistency across the Champions League
Developed under the direction of European refereeing chief Roberto Rosetti, the platform focuses heavily on delivering consistency and clarity. The portal features dedicated sections outlining UEFA's standardised VAR review process alongside in-depth, official explanations of VAR calls made during Champions League fixtures.
This digital resource serves as an official post-match meeting point for football fans following major European fixtures. Supporters can access the platform at the conclusion of Champions League matches to compare real-time refereeing decisions against existing video examples stored in the official platform library.
Unified criteria agreed with top leagues
The development of the Clearline platform is the direct result of a key meeting between UEFA officials and refereeing department heads from Europe's top five domestic leagues. Together, the refereeing chiefs agreed upon a standardised VAR language to streamline decision-making across European competitions.
According to Mundo Deportivo, This initiative aligns with similar modern transparency measures being prepared across domestic football, such as the Spanish CTA developing a manual on refereeing criteria. UEFA's new guide aims to eliminate confusion and establish a shared understanding of refereeing protocols for everyone involved in the game.
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Enhancing transparency for future European matchdays
By demystifying video review protocols, UEFA hopes to foster greater trust and significantly reduce post-match debates regarding controversial refereeing interventions. Champions League viewers can now evaluate official decisions against clear, standardised guidelines established by Europe's top refereeing authority.
The Clearline platform will continue to update its existing library as new instructional situations occur throughout upcoming Champions League campaigns. This evolving repository ensures that supporters, players, and coaches maintain permanent access to the exact criteria guiding European match officials on the pitch.
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