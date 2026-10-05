'UEFA needs to step in!' - Heimir Hallgrimsson calls for Ireland and Israel to be kept apart after heated Nations League clashes

Tensions reached boiling point at half-time when a fracas erupted near the tunnel, triggering heated confrontations between players that spilled over past the final whistle. Relations between both camps deteriorated further after the Israeli government accused the Irish players of "moral blindness" for bowing their heads during the opposition's national anthem.

When asked if the two nations should ever play each other again, Hallgrimsson directly called for governing body intervention when speaking to RTE Sport: "No, they shouldn't. That's not ours to decide - that's UEFA who decides that. Obviously, there's a big support for Palestine in Ireland. There's not many countries that support Palestine as much as Ireland does. I wouldn't wish any national team to go through what we've gone through in these two weeks, so maybe UEFA just needs to step in and do something."