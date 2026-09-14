Udinese Calcio announced on the Friulian club's official website: "Udinese Calcio announce that, today, Jakub Piotrowski underwent cardiac ablation surgery to treat atrial flutter. The procedure, carried out at the IRCCS Policlinico San Donato in San Donato Milanese by Professors Fiorenzo Gaita and Carlo Pappone, was completely successful".
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Udinese, successful operation for Piotrowski: the medical bulletin
And finally: "After a brief period of rest and monitoring, the player will be able to gradually resume regular training. The timescale for a return to competitive action will be defined by the medical staff based on the clinical and functional evolution".
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