Okoye 5.5: an extra half-point for his save from Ramos, but he could do better with Jashari's shot, which leads to Hutchinson's goal.Inconsistent

Abankwah 6: strong and full of fight. Milan find it harder to break through on his side.

Kabasele 5: among those chiefly at fault for the collective lapse on Pulisic's goal. He never recovers from the mistake.

Palma 5: he strikes Ramos with his hand, perhaps unintentionally, but Marcenaro lets him off. He struggles throughout.

Vojvoda 5: a disastrous defensive display from the former Como and Torino player. He plays Pulisic onside for the goal after just six minutes, then gets his covering run wrong against Tomori. He fares better going forward, testing Maignan from distance (from the 63rd minute Zaniolo 5.5: he offers little, but his return to the pitch is the news)

Piotrowski 5: slow and awkward, he struggles badly.

Karlstrom 5.5: Udinese's guiding light cannot get their initial build-up going. The opposition's pressing stifles him. (from the 83rd minute Lovric, not rated)

Kamara 6.5: Udinese's best player by some distance, he keeps driving forward down his flank. Almost all their attacks go through him. Runjaic's decision to take him off is baffling, and Udinese concede a minute later (from the 63rd minute Arizala 5.5: he offers little going forward and lacks quality)

Chakvetadze 5.5: he hardly ever gets going.

Ekkelenkamp 5.5: Udinese miss the Dutchman's contributions. He cannot find the right position to make an impact.

Davis 5.5: he fights like a lion but remains a long, long way from full fitness. (from the 83rd minute Vinciati)

Manager Runjaic 5: a sixth consecutive defeat leaves things looking bleak, with the sack seemingly just a step away.