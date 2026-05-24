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Tyson Fury x Zlatan Ibrahimovic! Boxing world champion & AC Milan legend draw up plans to become the next Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac with ambitious non-league takeover project
Fury and Ibrahimovic linked with Morecambe move
The pair, who became close during Ibrahimovic’s time at Manchester United, were recently together in Warsaw while filming a World Cup commercial linked to Fury’s Furocity brand. According to The Sun, discussions quickly shifted towards the future of Morecambe, with the duo exploring the possibility of taking control of the recently-relegated National League club.
A proposed Netflix documentary, titled Rise of Morecambe, is also said to be part of the project. The idea appears heavily influenced by the success enjoyed by Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac at Wrexham. Fury and Ibrahimovic reportedly believe their global profile could help generate similar attention around the Lancashire club.
'Big news incoming'
Fury sparked speculation on social media after posting a picture alongside manager Spencer Brown in front of a private jet with the caption: "Come fly with me! A few days on business. Big news incoming."
Ibrahimovic later added to the rumours by posting images from Warsaw alongside Fury while referencing an August 1 date in Dublin. The former striker also recently confirmed his new punditry role for Fox’s World Cup coverage, saying: "I bring the American people some good news. Not only is the FIFA World Cup coming to Fox this summer… so is Zlatan. See you soon and you’re welcome, America."
Morecambe already have strong links to Fury
Morecambe already hold close ties with Fury. The heavyweight champion’s main training facility is based at the club’s Mazuma Stadium, in a building he purchased in 2020. The site also houses the Tyson Fury Foundation, making the reported takeover interest a logical next step for the boxer.
Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, retired from football in 2023 and has since moved into media work, though a role in club ownership would mark his biggest move in football since ending his playing career. The proposed documentary could also significantly raise Morecambe’s global profile if the deal progresses, particularly given the worldwide attention generated by Wrexham’s rise under Reynolds and Mac.
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Takeover talks could accelerate in the coming weeks
There has been no official confirmation of a bid yet, but speculation continues to grow following the pair’s recent public appearances and social media activity. If discussions progress, Fury and Ibrahimovic could become the latest high-profile names to invest in lower-league football. Their involvement would likely place Morecambe under a major spotlight both on and off the pitch, especially with a documentary project reportedly already being discussed.