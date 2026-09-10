Two No.9s? £125m Alexander Isak too good to be ‘sitting on your bench’ as ex-Liverpool star explains what will happen when Hugo Ekitike returns from injury

A lavish spending spree during the summer of 2025 saw Liverpool freshen up a squad that was still basking in the glow of Premier League title glory. Florian Wirtz was snapped up for £116m ($157m), Ekitike for £69m ($94m) and Isak became the most expensive player in British football when swapping St James’ Park for Anfield.

German playmaker Wirtz struggled to make the desired impact, Ekitike suffered an Achilles injury in April and Isak - who missed pre-season and then broke his leg - registered just four goals across all competitions.

The 26-year-old faced more probing at the start of 2026-27, but has found the target on three occasions through his last two Premier League appearances. A lost spark may have been rekindled, with Iraola not having to concern himself at present with who should be leading the line.