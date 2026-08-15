Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho asked for seven signings. A left-sided centre-back and a midfielder remain on the list of deferred needs, in a market that will not reopen unless one of the players leaves.

Five of Mourinho's seven requests have gone through, with varying degrees of how well the players match the required specifications. Cucurella and Dumfries strengthen the two full-back positions, Bernardo Silva arrives as a versatile midfielder, Ibrahima Konate slots in as a right-sided centre-back, and Carlos Espi offers a striker different from those already in the squad.

The right winger was the only role among the completed deals that never featured on the original list, but Yan Diomande became available after Bayern Munich refused to let Michael Olise leave.

Spanish newspaper Sport reported: "There are two requests that have not been met, and they remain on the list of needs, awaiting the possibility of being resolved."

Mourinho reckons he now has a list of 20 players ready to compete, once you strip out the injured and those who have fallen out of his plans.

Chief among the unresolved needs is a left-sided centre-back. It is one of the Portuguese manager's biggest concerns, given how hard it is to find a player with such specifications in the transfer market, and his absence is fast becoming a critical problem for Real Madrid.