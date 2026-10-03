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Turning point: Saudi Arabia between Renard's well and Donis's dilemma!

Originals
Analysis
G. Donis
H. Renard
Saudi Arabia vs Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
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France
Saudi Arabia
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A pivotal summit

For Saudi Arabia, the semi-final against Qatar in Gulf Cup 27 has become far more than a place in the final. It is a pivotal moment that could shape the next phase for the national team and go a long way to deciding the future of Greek coach Georgios Donis.

This is about more than a ticket to the final. It arrives with the national team chasing stability, and the pressure on the technical staff builds with every new test.

Beat Qatar, and the final itself becomes the next chapter in the Donis story. Lifting the title would hand the coach far more room to continue his project, while another setback could reopen the question of whether he stays.

Lose to Qatar, though, and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation faces a difficult decision. Sacking Donis would become a very real possibility given how much rides on the upcoming phase.

  • Cabo Verde v Saudi Arabia: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Donis sacked: will Saudi Arabia fall into the pit once again?

    The problem is that changing the coach at this point won't necessarily drag Saudi Arabia out of their crisis. It could drop them right back into a scenario they lived through only recently, when Frenchman Hervé Renard walked away from the job a short time before the World Cup and left Donis to pick up the pieces.

    Sacking the Greek coach now might look like a direct fix to some. It also carries real risks for the team's technical stability.

    Read also: Upamecano revives the memory of Zidane's dark moment against Italy

    Saudi Arabia still need to build a clear system before the biggest occasion of all. Every shake-up on the coaching staff hands the players fresh ideas and a different approach to absorb, and that churn could delay the form they need at major tournaments.

    A dismissal, if it comes, won't simply swap one name on the bench for another. It will launch a brand new project at the most sensitive of times.

  • Patience until Asia: a greater risk or a chance for stability?

    Then comes a second dilemma, no less thorny: whether to stick with Donis through to the upcoming Asian Cup. Giving the coach time may help him bed in his ideas and lift the team's performance. But waiting until the continental tournament carries a greater risk, especially if Saudi Arabia keep producing displays that fail to convince the fans, or if there are no clear signs the system is developing.

    Yes, the Saudi national team looked sharp in its last two matches, against Oman and Iraq in particular. That does not mean Donis has reached the summit, or that he has won the fans over. Plenty of work lies ahead, and the levels in the Asian tournament will be very different.

    Against that backdrop, Gulf Cup 27 arrives as a crucial preparation stage before the Asian Cup, which the Kingdom will host. Treating it as nothing more than a passing tournament may be a misreading.

    The Gulf title carries its own popular and historical weight. At the same time, the tournament's matches offer a genuine chance to test the players and the tactical ideas before the Asian date.

    Here the contradiction stands out plainly. Saudi fans want the title, all the more so after a long spell away from the podium, while the technical staff may feel the priority is arriving with a system ready for continental competition.

    Caught between the two aims, Donis must deliver the result and improve the performance at once. It is an equation that grows harder with every match.

  • FBL-CAF-2027-QUALIFIER-CIV-GHAAFP

    A new federation: the manager's file on the table

    The upheaval at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation only sharpens the sensitivity of the situation. Yasser Al Misehal has gone, a new board of directors has taken over, and Dženis arrived under the previous administration.

    Some sources suggest the current federation wants to appoint a technical director of its own. That naturally drags the coach's future into the calculations of the coming phase.

    No decision will be easy. Dismissing Dženis means launching a new project from almost square one. Keeping him means bearing the results of his selection and giving him a chance until the Asian event, with all the pressures and risks that entails.

    The match against Qatar and the final, should they qualify, therefore looms as a genuine test for the federation as much as for Dženis.

    Between the well of Renard that the Saudi national team does not want to return to, and the predicament of being patient with Dženis until the Asian Cup, Saudi Arabia stands before two paths. Both carry difficult calculations.

    Getting past Qatar and then competing for the title may be the calmest scenario for the national team. A trophy would grant the team and its technical staff a space of calm, easing the intensity of the doubts before the Asian event.

    Fall short, though, and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation will find itself facing one of the most difficult decisions since the start of this phase: does it begin a new change, or does it hold on to the Dženis project and gamble on waiting?

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