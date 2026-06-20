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Turkey crash out of World Cup despite attempting THIRTY THREE shots in Paraguay loss as ex-Newcastle star becomes first player sent off for covering mouth
Turkey punished for wastefulness in crucial defeat
Paraguay struck after just 64 seconds when Matias Galarza found the net from outside the penalty area, scoring the fastest goal of the tournament. The early breakthrough proved decisive in a match Turkey largely controlled but could not rescue.
The game took another unusual turn in first-half stoppage time. Paraguay midfielder Almiron was shown a straight red card following a VAR review after a confrontation with Turkey defender Mert Muldur. Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton applied a new tournament rule designed to prevent players from covering their mouths during disputes and discussions.
Despite playing with a numerical advantage for much of the contest, Turkey failed to find an equaliser and were eliminated from the competition with a game remaining.
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The numbers tell the story
Vincenzo Montella's side produced 33 shots and enjoyed 78.5 per cent possession. However, they struggled to test Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill consistently, managing just one shot on target from their opening 12 attempts.
Turkey also came close through Muldur, whose deflected header struck the crossbar. Substitute Deniz Gul then squandered two major opportunities in the second half as Paraguay held firm despite Almiron's dismissal.
Historic inefficiency costs Turkey
Turkey's elimination was ultimately defined by a remarkable lack of finishing. Across defeats to Australia and Paraguay, they attempted 62 shots without scoring a single goal. According to Opta, that is the highest number of attempts without finding the net across any two-match span in World Cup history dating back to 1966.
For Paraguay, the victory kept their hopes of reaching the last 32 alive despite having suffered a heavy defeat to the United States in their opening match.
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Paraguay still have work to do
Paraguay head into their final group match against Australia knowing qualification remains within reach after securing a vital three points. Turkey, meanwhile, are left to assess a campaign that promised much but delivered little. Despite creating pressure and spending long periods in attacking areas, their inability to convert chances has resulted in an early exit from the tournament.