The Italian manager's three-year spell in charge of Turkey is over. It began in fine style, with a run to the quarter-finals at Euro '24 and historic qualification for the 2026 World Cup, 24 years after the last time, but ended badly, with a first-round exit at the World Cup and four straight defeats in the Nations League. In 40 matches in charge of Turkey, the Little Aeroplane signs off with a record of 21 wins, 5 draws and 14 defeats. Arda Turan is a strong candidate to succeed him.







