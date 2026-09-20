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Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Turkey legend: this is Salah's 'Leo' for those who understand

Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray
Trabzonspor
Galatasaray
Super Lig
M. Salah
L. Messi
Türkiye
Egypt
Argentina

"I'm here": Trabzon sends a message to all its rivals

Nihat Kahveci could not hide his admiration for Mohamed Salah on Saturday. The former Turkey international watched the Egyptian tear Galatasaray apart, driving Trabzonspor to a 4-0 win in the sixth round of the Turkish league.

Salah set the tone inside three minutes with an early opener, then completed his hat-trick in the 44th and 80th minutes. Noah Sawiolo made it two in the 39th, tapping home after a decisive pass from the Egypt captain.


Galatasaray finished the night in disarray. Coach Okan Buruk was sent off in the 72nd minute for his protests, and Leslie Ugochukwu, on as a 69th-minute substitute, saw red in the 87th after a VAR review.

  • "I'm here to compete": Trabzonspor sends a message to everyone

    Kahveci said after the match: "It was a very beautiful match, the Black Sea region is a rainy region, especially yesterday when heavy rain fell, and today Trabzonspor rained down 4-0 on Galatasaray with a wonderful performance in front of its fans."

    "Trabzonspor wanted to send a message to everyone: I am present in this league to compete too," he said.

    He added: "Before this match I said that the Trabzonspor match is a final match, because if it loses the points gap with the leader Galatasaray will be nine points."

    "It won this final, reduced the points gap with the leader to three, and raised its tally to 10 points," he continued.

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  • Leo Salah

    Kahveci reserved special praise for star man Mohamed Salah, going as far as to compare him to the legendary Lionel Messi, according to what was published by the Turkish newspaper Hürriyet, where he said: "I don't know what I should say about Salah. In my opinion, he is Leo Salah for those who understand."

    He continued: "He receives the ball in midfield, dribbles, thinks and then scores. That is what happened with the last goal."

    He added: "He scored the first goal, then said to Sarıveli (Osimhen)... no, he said 'here, take it' and Sarıveli finished the attack brilliantly."


    Turning back to Salah, he said: "In a resounding 4-0 win, there are stars and good players, but there are also shining stars. Salah said today: 'I am a shining star', and he deserves the applause, he is a great player."

    The victory lifted Trabzonspor to 10 points and fifth place. Galatasaray stayed top on 13.

    Both sides return after the international break. Trabzonspor travel to Samsunspor, while Galatasaray host Kasımpaşa.

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Super Lig
Galatasaray crest
Galatasaray
GAL
Kasimpasa crest
Kasimpasa
KAS
Super Lig
Samsunspor crest
Samsunspor
SAM
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS