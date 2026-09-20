Turkey legend: this is Salah's 'Leo' for those who understand

Nihat Kahveci could not hide his admiration for Mohamed Salah on Saturday. The former Turkey international watched the Egyptian tear Galatasaray apart, driving Trabzonspor to a 4-0 win in the sixth round of the Turkish league.

Salah set the tone inside three minutes with an early opener, then completed his hat-trick in the 44th and 80th minutes. Noah Sawiolo made it two in the 39th, tapping home after a decisive pass from the Egypt captain.





Galatasaray finished the night in disarray. Coach Okan Buruk was sent off in the 72nd minute for his protests, and Leslie Ugochukwu, on as a 69th-minute substitute, saw red in the 87th after a VAR review.