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Tunisia to sack coach after first World Cup game ends in humiliation against Sweden
Carthage Eagles act after Sweden demolition
According to French journalist Romain Molina, the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) wasted no time in wielding the axe, terminating Lamouchi's contract immediately after the full-time whistle.
The North African side were left reeling following a one-sided affair that saw the Swedish attack carve through their defence with ease. The 5-1 scoreline marked one of the most lopsided results in Tunisia's tournament history, prompting the governing body to take drastic measures. The defeat was compounded by the narrative on the pitch, as Yasin Ayari notably scored against the country of his father's birth to help seal Tunisia's fate.
- AFP
Dressing room unrest leads to exit
While the result on the pitch was the primary catalyst for the dismissal, it has been reported that significant dressing room tension had been brewing behind the scenes.
Lamouchi’s tenure across all competitions ends after just five matches in the dugout. It appears the lack of cohesion between the coaching staff and the playing squad made his position untenable once the pressure of the world stage was applied.
Kebaier expected to step in for Japan clash
Looking ahead, the Carthage Eagles are expected to turn to a familiar face to steady the ship. Former manager Mondher Kebaier is the frontrunner to take over on an interim basis as the team prepares for a critical encounter against Japan on June 20th.
However, it has also been reported that former Sunderland and Tunisia star Wahbi Khazri is in the running to take the hotseat instead.
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Tunisia make World Cup history
By opting for a change mid-tournament, Tunisia have secured an unwanted piece of history. Lamouchi becomes the first coach to be officially sacked while the 2026 World Cup is still in progress, highlighting the depths of the federation's disappointment in the French manager.
With the federation feeling there was no path forward under the current leadership, they chose to act before the second group-stage fixture. It is worth noting that Tunisia’s task will be far from easy, as, following their clash with Japan, they are set to conclude the group stage against the Netherlands