With just one month left in the transfer window, Barcelona still have plenty of work to do on their outgoing players.

Several players need a new home in the coming weeks, and few cases are stranger than that of Sweden's Roony Bardghji.

According to "Sport", the Swedish winger is attracting significant interest from several clubs. Yet Barcelona have not given the green light to accept any of the many offers on the table.

That leaves Bardghji's departure stalled. The club hope to force the issue once the team return from their training camp in England, striking an agreement with the player's entourage over the details of his exit.

Barcelona's priority is to sell him while keeping a future buy-back clause. Bardghji, though, prefers a loan move, hoping to return to the team next season.

At the end of last season, the club told Bardghji he was free to choose his new destination, having made clear his chances of featuring in the new project would be limited.

This summer's signings confirmed as much. Barcelona added three players in the winger position, bringing in Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi and Bisseck.