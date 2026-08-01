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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Troubled exit: the mystery of Yamal's victim troubles Barcelona

FEATURES
R. Bardghji
L. Yamal
Barcelona
LaLiga
Marseille
Sweden
Spain

With just one month left in the transfer window, Barcelona still have plenty of work to do on their outgoing players.

Several players need a new home in the coming weeks, and few cases are stranger than that of Sweden's Roony Bardghji.

According to "Sport", the Swedish winger is attracting significant interest from several clubs. Yet Barcelona have not given the green light to accept any of the many offers on the table.

That leaves Bardghji's departure stalled. The club hope to force the issue once the team return from their training camp in England, striking an agreement with the player's entourage over the details of his exit.

Barcelona's priority is to sell him while keeping a future buy-back clause. Bardghji, though, prefers a loan move, hoping to return to the team next season.

At the end of last season, the club told Bardghji he was free to choose his new destination, having made clear his chances of featuring in the new project would be limited.

This summer's signings confirmed as much. Barcelona added three players in the winger position, bringing in Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi and Bisseck.

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    Marseille among the leading clubs interested in signing Bardghji

    Stuck behind the outstanding Lamine Yamal in the same position, Bardghji has barely featured this season. He has plenty of options to keep his career moving, and in recent days Marseille have emerged as one of the frontrunners for his signature.

    Porto, Ajax and Brighton have all enquired about his situation, as have several Premier League clubs. The Swede's priority is simple: a project that guarantees him a starting spot above everything else.

    Spanish clubs have joined the chase too, keen to take him on loan. Bardghji has no problem prioritising a side involved in European competition.

    A meeting with the player looks likely next week to assess his situation and begin taking the final decisions on his future.

    Barcelona value Bardghji at more than 15 million euros and reckon they can complete an important sale that suits all parties. The decisive step, though, must come from the player himself. He has to decide, once and for all, that he wants to leave.

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    Barcelona has full confidence in Bardají's abilities

    Bardji himself had admitted that he needed more playing minutes, and that he had been expecting something far better than last season.

    He knew from the outset that he had arrived as a backup to the talented Lamine Yamal. Yet game time proved scarce during the decisive phase of the campaign, and he found himself sidelined. That drop-off cost him a place in Sweden's final World Cup squad.

    None of this has dented Barcelona's faith in Bardji. The club still rate his potential highly and believe he can become an important player down the line. That is why they favour a sale that includes a buy-back clause, keeping a grip on his sporting future.

    For now, the Swedish winger looks closer than ever to leaving Barcelona. The manner of his departure, though, still needs sorting out.

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