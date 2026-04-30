Tributes flood in as ex-Man Utd star Ashley Young makes major career announcement

The footballing community was quick to react to the news, with former United colleagues and international rivals leading the celebrations of his long-standing career. Having earned 39 caps and scored seven goals for the Three Lions, Young's transition from a creative midfielder to a defensive stalwart has been widely praised by those who played alongside him.

Former United goalkeeper David de Gea was among the first to react to his old teammate's news, simply stating: "What a career."

Liverpool legend and former rival Jamie Carragher also offered his respect, saying: "Congratulations on an amazing career."

The official England account acknowledged his 22-year contribution to the game, adding: "Congratulations on a fantastic career!"

Fellow former United and Everton colleague James Garner also sent a personal message, writing: "The best!! Congrats brother."