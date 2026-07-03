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Yosua Arya

Trevoh Chalobah settles on transfer plan as Chelsea open the door for Crystal Palace move amid Inter and Como interest

Transfers
Chelsea
T. Chalobah
Inter
Premier League
Crystal Palace
Como
Serie A

Trevoh Chalobah has prioritised a move to Italy despite attracting interest from the Premier League. Inter have stepped up talks over personal terms, while Chelsea could also use the defender in negotiations with Crystal Palace as they pursue Maxence Lacroix this summer.

  • Inter emerge as Chalobah's preferred destination

    Chalobah has reportedly decided he wants to continue his career in Serie A, with Inter leading the race for the Chelsea defender. According to Fabrizio Romano, the 26-year-old's representatives are in Milan to discuss personal terms, underlining Inter's position as favourites for his signature.

    Como also remain interested but have already had a £22 million offer rejected by Chelsea. The Blues are understood to value Chalobah at around £35m, a figure that could make a deal difficult for the Lariani and strengthen Inter's position.



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  • Chelsea v Burnley - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    The hunt for a swap deal

    The transfer saga took a fresh twist with reports from talkSPORT claiming that Chelsea have offered Chalobah to Palace as part of a wider negotiation, with the Blues are keen on signing Palace’s star Lacroix. To sweeten a potential deal for Lacroix, Chelsea are or reportedly willing to include Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Axel Disasi, or Benoit Badiashile in the package.

    Chalobah is a familiar face at Selhurst Park, having spent the first half of the 2024/25 season on loan with the Eagles. He greatly impressed during his time under Oliver Glasner before being recalled to Stamford Bridge during an injury crisis.

  • Chelsea balance squad planning with financial strategy

    As an academy graduate, any transfer fee would count as pure profit under Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), making his departure beneficial as the Blues are strengthening their squad. Palace's interest is understandable after Chalobah impressed during his loan spell. However, his reported preference for a move to Italy could complicate any attempt to bring him back to Selhurst Park on a permanent basis.

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  • England v Congo DR: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Transfer talks continue as England duty takes priority

    Chalobah remains with Thomas Tuchel's England squad at the 2026 World Cup while negotiations continue over his club future. Although he has not yet featured in the tournament, injuries within the squad could increase his chances of playing against Mexico in the round of 16.

    Away from international duty, Chelsea will continue seeking a deal that meets their valuation, with Inter, Como and Palace all still linked as the defender's future is decided.