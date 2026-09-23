Tresoldi’s choice: “Italy or Germany? 50-50.” What Mancini and Klopp think

"Italy or Germany? I’m thinking it over and I’m 50-50, both nations mean a lot to me." That's the line from Nicolò Tresoldi, reported by Gazzetta.it. Born in 2004 in Cagliari, the Italian-born midfielder, naturalised as German and now at Club Brugge, has delayed his decision on senior international football for a year. First, he wants to complete the cycle with Germany Under-21s through to the final stage of the European Championship at that age group.





Over the past few days, Klopp, Germany head coach, had explained: "The fact he is not there does not mean he has decided not to represent Germany," he clarified. "Or that he does not want to represent Italy. We do not want to put any pressure on the lads. It is a delicate issue for today’s young players and we will respect whatever decision he makes without forcing the timing. We want to show him the prospects of our project. If he wants to take time to decide, it is right that he does so."