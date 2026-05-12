Trent Alexander-Arnold makes the cut! Real Madrid defender handed World Cup lifeline as Danny Welbeck and Alex Scott are included on England’s 55-man preliminary list

Real Madrid defender Alexander-Arnold is the headline inclusion in Tuchel’s preliminary list, according to BBC Sport, despite appearing to be out of favour under the German tactician recently. The former Liverpool star was omitted from the squad to face Uruguay and Japan, leading many to believe his World Cup dreams were over, but he has been handed a significant lifeline as the deadline for FIFA’s 55-man long list passed on Monday.

The decision to include Alexander-Arnold comes amid a brewing injury crisis in the right-back position for the Three Lions. While Tuchel has previously stated that Reece James, Tino Livramento, and Ben White were his preferred options - and even suggested Bayer Leverkusen’s Jarrell Quansah was ahead of the Madrid man, circumstances have forced a rethink.

With White suffering a knee injury against West Ham and Livramento facing a race against time to be fit, the door has swung back open for the former Liverpool player.