The García deal will be worth 40 million euros, plus two million euros in variables, in exchange for the English club acquiring 70% of his sporting rights.

One thing was clear to both the player and the Spanish club: this deal will not sever the relationship between them. Gonzalo will leave, but he has his sights set on returning one day.

Real see the deal as an excellent opportunity, both economically and for his talent to grow, yet they will not lose sight of him. The club will keep a right of first refusal on any future move, and their 30% stake could earn them more should he later join a third club.

César Palacios is a different story. His deal is not as advanced as Gonzalo's, but he too is Fulham-bound barring a major surprise. All parties are confident it will go through, just at its own pace.

Palacios's transfer will not match his teammate's figures. It will land between 8 and 10 million euros depending on the variables, with Real Madrid again retaining a percentage of his rights and a future right of first refusal.

Add Gonzalo's fee to the other eight deals the club have concluded this summer, namely Nico Paz, Víctor Muñoz, Mario Gila, Álvaro Rodríguez, Álex Jiménez, Fran García, Mario Martín and the most recent, Valdenías, and the total revenue reaches 175.5 million euros.

Complete the Palacios deal and the figure could climb to 185.5 million euros. And it does not stop there.