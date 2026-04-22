Transfer speculation is heating up: FC Bayern’s interest in an HSV star is becoming more concrete

Accordingly, Fernandes would fit Bayern’s needs perfectly should Neuer retire this summer. The German-Portuguese shot-stopper already knows the Bundesliga, is technically sound and would not break the bank in terms of wages or transfer fee.

Should current backup Jonas Urbig step up to the starting role, Fernandes could slot in as a reliable No. 2, content to support from the bench much like Sven Ulreich before him. Sport-Bild reports that the 33-year-old is weighing Bayern’s interest.

Heuer Fernandes is under contract with Hamburger SV until June 2026, with an automatic extension to 2027 if the club avoids relegation, so Bayern would need to pay a transfer fee to secure his services.