Sport Bild reports that the German record champions have placed goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes on their shortlist for a move next summer. Rumours of Bayern Munich’s interest have persisted for some time, and the paper claims the 33-year-old’s candidacy is now “growing stronger”.
Translated by
Transfer speculation is heating up: FC Bayern’s interest in an HSV star is becoming more concrete
Accordingly, Fernandes would fit Bayern’s needs perfectly should Neuer retire this summer. The German-Portuguese shot-stopper already knows the Bundesliga, is technically sound and would not break the bank in terms of wages or transfer fee.
Should current backup Jonas Urbig step up to the starting role, Fernandes could slot in as a reliable No. 2, content to support from the bench much like Sven Ulreich before him. Sport-Bild reports that the 33-year-old is weighing Bayern’s interest.
Heuer Fernandes is under contract with Hamburger SV until June 2026, with an automatic extension to 2027 if the club avoids relegation, so Bayern would need to pay a transfer fee to secure his services.
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What does the future hold for Manuel Neuer at Bayern Munich?
At Hamburg, Heuer Fernandes is the undisputed number one. Across all competitions, he has made 31 appearances for the former Bundesliga giants this season, conceding 49 goals and keeping six clean sheets. Thanks to his strong performances for HSV, he was even briefly tipped as a possible third-choice goalkeeper for the DFB at the World Cup.
At FC Bayern, however, the future of Manuel Neuer remains uncertain. The 40-year-old has yet to announce whether he will extend his career for another season or retire.
Should the 40-year-old hang up his gloves, Bayern would be forced to act in goal. Beyond 20-year-old Urbig, the club would have only Sven Ulreich, whose own contract also expires this summer. A return for Alexander Nübel, currently on loan at VfB Stuttgart until the end of the season, is considered unlikely, as is a move for Daniel Peretz, who has established himself at Southampton and is still in contention for promotion to the Premier League.