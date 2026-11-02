Luciano Spalletti issued a passionate appeal to Juventus's fans, urging them to support the team rather than turning the Allianz Stadium into a toxic environment.

The Bianconeri coach sealed a decisive 2-0 win over Napoli, yet he was quick to address the mounting tension in the stands and on the pitch after a run of poor results.

Juventus went into Sunday's home game under immense pressure, still smarting from a humiliating 2-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Genoa. Frustration boiled over before kick-off. Supporters protested outside the Allianz Stadium and jeered the players from the opening whistle.

The hosts eventually got the job done despite the tense atmosphere. Juan Cabal rattled the post early on, while Guglielmo Vicario shone with a superb save from a Lorenzo Lucca strike.

Everything turned on a single moment. Napoli's Luca Marianucci picked up his second yellow card, leaving the visitors to finish with ten men.

From there, Juventus exploited their numerical advantage in stunning fashion. Long-range strikes from Kerim Alajbegovic and Jeremie Boga sealed the precious 2-0 win, and when the final whistle blew Spalletti warmly embraced his coaching staff on the touchline.

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