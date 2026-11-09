There will be no move to Turkey or management role for Francesco Totti. Turkish media reports this morning had linked the former Roma icon with a role at Fenerbahce, but the club said in an official statement that the story was unfounded.
Totti to become a Fenerbahce director? Club deny reports: “The story is unfounded”
Totti to Fenerbahce?
Sozcu first reported the news, naming Francesco Totti, currently out of contract, as the man to bring into the yellow-and-blue club's management at a difficult time. He would become the sporting project's new "footballing mind".
Fenerbahce’s statement
As the story spread in Turkey, Fenerbahce issued a strongly worded denial: "The report published today (9 November 2026) by the newspaper Sözcü under the headline "Fenerbahçe's football mind", and subsequently picked up and circulated by other media outlets, claiming that Francesco Totti would take up a role in our club's sporting management structure, is completely unfounded. We urge media outlets that spread false reports without first checking and confirming them to respect the principles of journalism and act responsibly".
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