Then Damiano Biondi got in touch with a proposal. "They want you for the Amaro Montenegro advert." "Nice." "Okay. Then they tell me it would be really nice if you shot it with...". "With?" "With Spalletti."

"Hang on, maybe there's some interference. With who?" "With Spalletti...". "No, I care about you, but I can't do it. If I meet him I'll say hello out of respect, out of politeness, but I really can't manage it." The truth is, deep down, something about it intrigued me.

For a month we went back and forth. I wasn't fully convinced but in the end I gave in. They chose an area of Rome everyone calls I Ponti as the location. I turned up on my scooter early in the morning. Everyone had their own camper van to get changed and do their make-up. I got out of mine and headed for Spalletti's. I knocked. "Open up, are you scared?" He came down, we hugged, something a bit more genuine than the one at Bambino Gesù.

Then he said: "Francesco, are you happy to be doing the advert with me?" "I couldn't wait. Anyway, you have to thank me, boss. If I'd said no, they wouldn't have taken you either." During a break in filming, an old lady leaned out from a balcony and shouted to Spalletti: "Oi, don't mess around with the captain, he's ours. Watch yourself. We don't forget." A sensational assist. "Boss, you really do need to watch yourself, because if I set off the ignorance here, it'll end badly."