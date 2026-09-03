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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Torres sparks a surprise over Paris negotiations

Ligue 1
F. Torres
Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
France
Spain

Ferran Torres opted for a change of scenery this summer. After four and a half seasons with Barcelona, the forward left the Catalan club for a new adventure at Paris Saint-Germain, who paid around 50 million euros to land him.

According to Sport newspaper, Torres could hardly have asked for a better start in Paris. He scored twice on his debut for the French side against Rennes.

Does this season offer a chance to prove his level at the Parisian club? The former Barcelona man was having none of it. "It is not about proving anything, but simply about being happy, enjoying myself on the pitch, trying to give my very best, and helping the team continue winning titles."

The Spain international also lifted the lid on how PSG's interest in him took shape, revealing that the French club had made contact even before the World Cup got under way.

"In fact, even before the World Cup began, they had already contacted us," he said. "For us, it was very important that Paris Saint-Germain was interested in signing you. So yes, I wanted to come here, and in the end I am indeed here."

  • Ferran Torres PSG 2026-27Getty/GOAL

    Enrique is a father figure to me

    Ferran Torres also explained what joining the current European champions means to him, noting: "In the end, they are the current European champions. You are joining the team that has just been crowned champions of Europe, and this is a step in my career. It is a step forward."

    He stressed: "I don't know if it's forward, backward or sideways, but it's a step that will change my career, and I am extremely excited about this new stage."

    The striker turned to the differences between his former clubs and his new destination, confirming that a shared playing style has made adapting easier.

    He noted: "When I watched the first training sessions, and I am still watching them now, you can see why they won the last two Champions League titles. I hope they help me win my own title too, the first of my career, and that we achieve their third title in a row."

    Ferran closed by discussing his relationship with coach Luis Enrique, and the huge part the coach has played in his career.

    He explained: "Before I came here, I always used to say that for me he was like a footballing father during our time with the national team. He always gave me his trust, always, whether in bad times or good."

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Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Monaco crest
Monaco
ASM
LaLiga
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR