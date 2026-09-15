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Che Adams TorinoGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Torino, Che Adams' condition: the medical bulletin

Torino
C. Adams

How the Granata striker is doing

As stated on the club's official website, "Torino Football Club announce that the instrumental tests undergone by Che Adams have revealed a low-grade strain injury to the adductors of his left thigh".

  • Torino's statement continued: "The prognosis will be defined according to the clinical evolution of the injury".

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