Top clubs are monitoring star players. Could BVB still lose a key player this summer?

"Felix will be playing for us next season too; that is the clear plan," sporting director Ole Book stated when asked whether Nmecha was unsellable. "He is one of the best midfielders in Germany, and he certainly holds his own in Europe too. He is hugely important to our game."

Nevertheless, Sky reports that a small question mark remains over the 25-year-old's future at BVB. Should an English club table a financially attractive offer, Nmecha could lobby internally for an early exit.

He came through Manchester City's academy, and a move to the Premier League is said to be one of the central midfielder's career ambitions. Moreover, BVB cannot afford to reject a huge bid from the financially powerful English elite. Their early Champions League exit left the club €17 million short of its budget, and overall Dortmund earned €30 million less in the competition than the previous season.